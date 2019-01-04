DeMar DeRozan posts 1st career triple-double as Spurs fans vilify Kawhi Leonard in dominant win over Raptors

The Toronto Raptors never stood a chance in this one.

From the moment Kawhi Leonard stepped on the AT&T Center floor and was met with a chorus of boos, Thursday night belonged to DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan posts first career triple-double

DeRozan shone in his first game against his former team since being traded for Leonard, posting his first career triple-double as the Spurs rolled to a 125-107 win in front of a raucous crowd energized by its anger toward Leonard.

The former Spurs star, NBA champion and 2014 Finals MVP lost all of the goodwill he built with fans in seven seasons in the Alamo City with a prolonged absence last season that kept the team largely in the dark about his status. He ultimately forced the trade that sent him and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for a package headlined by DeRozan.

Spurs pay tribute to Leonard, Green

The Spurs greeted Leonard and Green with a tribute video highlighting their big moments from their multiple runs to the NBA Finals including that 2014 championship.

The Spurs welcomed back Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green with this awesome tribute video





Spurs fans relentless with Leonard

Shortly after the video played, Green and Leonard were officially introduced along with the rest of the Raptors starters. Green received a warm welcome.

Leonard, not so much.

While the loudest boos were saved for the introductions, Leonard was hearing it from fans during warmups.

Spurs sprint out of the gate, don’t look back

The Spurs started the game on fire, opening with a 34-11 run that saw the boos continue for Leonard as DeRozan was met at the free-throw line with MVP chants.

As the Spurs maintained their stranglehold on the game late in the second quarter, those boos evolved into “traitor” chants as Leonard stepped to the line for free throws. And the boos rained down every time Leonard touched the basketball.

DeMar DeRozan got the best of Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in an emotion-fueled Spurs win on Thursday. (AP)

DeRozan: Just wanted to ‘go out there and have fun’

As Leonard heard it from the crowd, DeRozan was filling up the box score to the tune of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. DeRozan, who has said he felt betrayed by a Raptors team that had committed to him before dealing him, had plenty of motivation heading into this game. He harnessed that energy for a career milestone in a dominant team win.

“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on it,” DeRozan told TNT after the game. “Just go out there and have fun. My teammates embraced me to go out there and have fun. It was a great game.”

Leonard, meanwhile, didn’t struggle on the court. He tallied 21 points, five assists and a pair of steals. But they were mostly empty stats as the Spurs controlled the game from the opening tip.

If he was bothered by the vitriol sent his way, it didn’t show. He smiled at several points during the game and even walked over to give Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a hug when the game was over.

