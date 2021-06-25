Kawhi Leonard is going to be a key free agent









Here’s a quick look at some of the top free agents out there as the playoffs wind down this summer.

Chris Paul Player Option – CP3’s got a player option but you have to think at his age (36) and with the incredible run he’s having with the Suns he’ll be back in Phoenix next season. In fact, it looks like he’ll end his career there. And while we still don’t know what will happen, there’s a very good chance he could be defending his NBA title with the Suns next year.

Kawhi Leonard PO – Kawhi can really do whatever he wants here. His Clippers are in another 1-2 hole and might not be able to climb out of this one, especially since his knee is dinged up and he’s not even playing for them right now. It’s now been 11 days since we’ve seen him play (June 14) and the Clippers are dealing with a Suns’ team that just got Chris Paul back from a COVID scare. Does Kawhi want to try it again next year with PG-13 as his running mate? I’m going to guess he moves on, but all of that could change if the Clippers pull off a third unimaginable come back from being in an 0-2 hole and win it all. Then you have to think Kawhi is back with the Clips. But if they get bounced by the Suns, he could literally go anywhere. And Miami and New York seem like decent possibilities if he does leave.

Mike Conley Unrestricted Free Agent – Conley would be ridiculously expensive for the Jazz to keep and basically impossible to replace if he leaves. He’s 34, is going to command a very high salary and could land in Miami or New York, as both teams need a point guard. But Conley is close with Jazz owner Ryan Smith and after a rough start in Utah, had a couple nice seasons and made nice playoff runs with his new team. My guess is someone is going to step up and offer Conley more money than the Jazz will and he’ll be moving on. But the fact he is close to the owner and had a good run in Utah could persuade him to stick around even if the money doesn’t max out in Salt Lake.

Kyle Lowry UFA – Lowry has been the heart and soul of the Raptors for years but it looks like the 35-year-old might finally be moving on. The Bulls, Clippers and Pelicans have all been linked to Lowry but there’s also a chance he’ll return to the Raptors. Lowry made it through just 46 games this season and averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and a steal, returning solid fifth-round fantasy value. There’s still gas left in his tank and it will be interesting to see if the Raptors throw more money at him in hopes of keeping him or if he goes and finishes out his career elsewhere.

DeMar DeRozan UFA – DeRozan was a Top 50 fantasy player in San Antonio but the Spurs didn’t even make the playoffs and don’t have a lot of thrilling building blocks. I think he’s all but gone in San Antonio and the Mavericks or Raptors could be ideal landing spots for him. I’m still surprised the Spurs never traded DeRozan in order to get something back and now he’s set to walk away without bringing anything in return. He’d actually be a nice fit in Dallas, providing Luka Doncic with another scoring option, although his lack of a 3-point shot is not going to appeal to most NBA teams. DeRozan returning to Toronto would be a cool story and could help to keep Lowry around. I could also see a team like the Grizzlies going after DeRozan. The Mavs and Grizz both need a capable scorer and DeRozan fits a need in both places. In any case, the one place I’m pretty sure we won’t see DeRozan next season is back in San Antonio.

Victor Oladipo UFA – Oladipo’s knee issues are a huge concern and he declined a contract extension from the Pacers that was worth $25 million a season and then declined a big deal from the Rockets. He only made it through four games with the Heat last season, crushing their dreams of having a Big 3 of Dipo, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and his knee problems are going to make it tough for him to get the big payday that he’s seeking. Despite all the injury concerns, he’s still a 20-5-5 guy but I’d have a very tough time convincing myself to pay him big money given his inability to stay on the floor. I doubt he ends up back in Miami and he’s another guy I could see the Mavericks taking a swing at. Dallas simply has to get Luka some help and it doesn’t appear that Kristaps Porzingis is the answer.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for free agency and while there are no LeBron’s or Anthony Davis’ out there, there are some intriguing players who are going to be looking for a new home.