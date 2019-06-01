Kawhi Leonard is appreciating the love from Raptors fans

Kawhi Leonard has delivered the Toronto Raptors to great heights already in his first - and possibly only - season with the team, and he’s been feeling the love from the fanbase for his efforts. Between the murals, billboards, real estate offers, MVP chants and free dining, he never has to look far to see that fans are incredibly appreciative of his presence.

For his part, Leonard is acknowledging the outpouring.

“Coming in I wanted to be able to contribute to the team and be able to get them to this point and we’re doing it so far,” he said to the media on Saturday. “I’m here. I feel like I did something special for them. This group, being able to be the first team to get to the NBA Finals for Toronto.”

His face may be on the Ka’Wine & Dine stickers and billboards, but he insists the warm feelings extend a lot further than to just him.

“That’s how fans are, everyone out here they love, not just me. If you walk through the city or if I’m with one of my teammates they show them a lot of love as well. It’s a great support group out here with the fans.”

It’s true, the “Let’s go Raptors” chants are for the whole team, and everyone on the roster shares in the credit, but Leonard’s decision whether or not to return to the city after this season ends will go a long way in dictating how the team will look in the future.

Of course, that’s a concern for after the series.

Until then, Leonard is happy to focus on winning basketball games, and maybe grabbing a free meal here and there. Who’s to say.

