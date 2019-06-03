Kawhi Leonard comes through with another classic interview answer after Game 2

Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night really didn’t go as the Toronto Raptors planned.

Down 106-104 in the late stages of the fourth quarter following a scorching start to the second half by the Golden State Warriors, the Raptors needed a big stop on the defensive side of the ball to even have a chance of tying things up or coming away with a miraculous victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s when Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala knocked down an open three-pointer with seven seconds remaining in the contest to put the game to bed.

Following the final buzzer, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard was asked about Golden State’s final possession during his media availability.

Reporter: Did you want to see the ball in Iguodala's hands?

Kawhi: 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Yz2OcYRhwm — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

“Did you want to see the ball in his (Iguodala’s) hands in that situation, compared to anybody else on the floor?” asked a reporter.

“No,” replied Leonard, in his standard, unenthused tone. “We wanted to see it in our hands. We wanted to get a steal.”

If you’re a fan of comedy drier than the chicken my mother cooks, Leonard’s podiums are more like stand-up routines than interviews. During Toronto’s playoff run alone, the 27-year-old has had a number of golden moments with a microphone in his face.

Obviously, there’s nothing that will ever compare to his incredible moment while on ESPN China following Toronto’s Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the East Finals.

Who knew this man was so impressively fluent in Mandarin?

Story continues

Never change Kawhi, never change 😂 pic.twitter.com/BdLS3zL9QT — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 22, 2019

That’s just one on the laundry list that must not be forgotten.

Earlier in that same series, with the Raptors down 2-0 following a couple of losses at the Fiserv Forum, he dropped this incredible line when asked where the team goes from here.

“Where do you go from here?”



Kawhi: “I’m going to Toronto for Game 3” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DLNPPDTKDj — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 18, 2019

Staying with that battle between the Raptors and Bucks, one in which he basically had an interview highlight following every contest, he was his very literal, objective self once again when asked how to beat Milwaukee four times after Toronto’s Game 5 victory to take a 3-2 edge in the matchup.

“How do you beat the Bucks 4 times in a row?”



Kawhi: “I don’t know. I haven’t done it.” 😂🤣 (@NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/VLKCWGehG1 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 24, 2019

“I don’t know, I haven’t done it,” he said to Kristen Ledlow of NBA on TNT. “We’re taking it one game at a time. I’m just excited we got the win tonight.”

Finally, let me take you back to Game 1 of Toronto’s second-round clash with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since NBA on TNT didn’t have much time after the Raptors’ 108-95 victory, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude only had time to ask Leonard a single question.

“Wait, do you want more questions?” she askedwith a laugh after his initial answer and her telling him they had to go.

“No, I’m good,” he replied while walking away with a smile. “I’m good with one.”

Now that the NBA Finals are even at one game apiece, we know there will be at least three more opportunities for additional Leonard brilliance while on the mic.

And if you’re not here for that, we honestly don’t know why you’re watching.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports