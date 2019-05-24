Kawhi Leonard carries Toronto Raptors within a game of the NBA Finals

Trading DeMar DeRozan was worth this.

The Toronto Raptors are closer to the NBA Finals than they have ever been, with a chance to close out the Milwaukee Bucks at home in Saturday night’s Game 6, and it’s all thanks to Kawhi Leonard, the man they acquired for DeRozan this past July.

Leonard scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to help the Raptors take their first lead of the second half with 8:30 left and storm to a 105-99 victory in the pivotal Game 5 of an Eastern Conference finals that Toronto now leads, 3-2.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Bucks have lost three games in a row for the first time all season. If this one wasn’t tough enough to swallow, they also saw their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, tweak his ankle in the final minutes. He sat out four possessions down the stretch of what was a one-possession game before the MVP candidate returned for the final 26 seconds, but it was too late for Milwaukee.

Leonard smelled blood with Toronto trailing 75-72 entering the fourth quarter, and he went for the throat. He scored 12 of the Raptors’ first 15 points in the final frame, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave them a four-point lead they never relinquished. It’s blasphemous to call any playoff performance Jordan-esque, but few others have ever been so methodical as Leonard going for Milwaukee’s jugular.