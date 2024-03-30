Kawhi Leonard with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic, 03/29/2024
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Leonard was walking away in street clothes by the second quarter.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh to talk about the worrisome Clippers, Anthony Edwards making the leap, Jokic vs. Giannis and a lot more.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Anderson has been hosting "SportsCenter" since 1999.
Robinson underwent ankle surgery on Dec. 11 and hasn't played since.