Kawhi Leonard stays on brand at Raptors parade

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and his mother Kim Robertson celebrate during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Board Man Gets Parade.

Kawhi Leonard is a hero forever in Toronto after leading the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title and deservedly started the morning off with a cigar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leonard wore a New Balance ‘Board Man Gets Paid’ t-shirt while taking puffs of the victory cigar. When you’ve won two titles and two Finals MVPs two weeks before your 28th birthday, you do what you want.

Board Man enjoys parades 😎 pic.twitter.com/om9eeeFHbb — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2019

If you don’t know the origins of ‘board man gets paid’ by now, here’s a quick recap. The Athletic’s Jayson Jenks wrote a profile, where it emerged that Leonard used to speak in small phrases on the court, while scoring (buckets), shutting down opponents (nope) and getting rebounds (board man gets paid) and the latter stuck out.

As the parade route got underway, Kawhi was greeted with a ‘one more year’ chant by the fans. Kyle Lowry had bigger goals in mind, however, and corrected the demand to ‘five more years’, much to Kawhi’s apparent delight.

Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR



Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

New Balance Canada promised that Kawhi would have a special message for the fans, and once again, he delivered.

Story continues

“Kawhi Leonard here y’all. Thank you Toronto and the whole country. We are world champions. New Balance, we got now, let’s get it,” Leonard said.

Kawhi was given a housewarming gift too, which he gladly accepted.

Savour the moment, Kawhi. Although Raptors fans are praying that he stays with the team, this is a coronation that will last forever.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports