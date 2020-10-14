Kawann Short will have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Panthers will have to extend their three-game winning streak without the help of defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Head coach Matt Rhule said at his Wednesday press conference that Short will have season-ending shoulder surgery. It’s the second straight year that Short’s season has ended that way, although Rhule said that this injury is not the same one that knocked him out in 2019.

Short had six tackles in three games this year. He’s signed for next season, but has no guaranteed money and a cap hit north of $20 million so it seems likely that he’ll either be altering his deal or moving on after eight seasons in Carolina.

Derrick Brown, Zach Kerr, and Bravvion Roy are on the active roster at defensive tackle and Woodrow Hamilton could come up from the practice squad to provide further depth.

