Kawann Short held out of Panthers practice

The Panthers’ one proven veteran defensive lineman wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday, an absence they can’t really afford.

Per the team’s official website, defensive tackle Kawann Short did not participate, because of a foot injury he picked up against the Raiders.

“He finished the game on Sunday and I know he’s working hard to come back,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “If anyone can come back, I’m sure ‘KK’ can.”

Short’s basically the only holdover up front after the Panthers offseason diaspora of veteran defenders, and if he can’t play, they’ll be down to rookies Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy, and journeyman Zach Kerr inside.

The Panthers did have cornerback Donte Jackson back on the field Wednesday, after he left last week’s loss with an ankle injury and didn’t return. That he was a full participant was a good sign for a secondary that’s also turned over there.

