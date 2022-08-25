KaVontae Turpin getting work with first-team offense

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
KaVontae Turpin earned a roster spot Saturday night when he returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns against the Chargers. He also earned more opportunities on offense.

Turpin is getting work with the Cowboys’ first-team offense in practice tonight, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week the Cowboys want to see what Turpin can do on offense.

“He’s going to be given so me more opportunities in the receiver rotation,” McCarthy said. “He has shown great patience, confidence in the return game, so I feel very good about where he is there. I think you’ll see him get some more opportunities as a receiver.”

Turpin, who signed with the Cowboys during the first week of training camp, returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a punt 86 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers.

Turpin, 26, is receiving his first NFL opportunity. No team signed him in the four years following his dismissal from TCU due to his off-field issues.

He had stints in the Fan Controlled Football League and The Spring League before going to Poland to play for the European League’s Wroclaw Panthers. He signed with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals this spring and earned league MVP honors, getting him a chance with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys won’t have receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington early in the season, though owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that Gallup has a chance to play sooner than later. So Turpin could see some opportunities on offense at least until Gallup gets back.

KaVontae Turpin getting work with first-team offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

