Kavon Frazier announces retirement

Former Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier announced his retirement Friday with plans to pursue some business ventures.

“As I approach getting ready for my seventh training camp, I realize that something is missing,” Frazier wrote on social media. “Something isn’t the same. These last six years has been a rollercoaster. From a kid with one offer to Central Michigan to being a core player on America’s Team, I have no regrets. Many people know me as a core special teams player and some know me as a guy who dealt with a lot of injuries, but it’s time to change that narrative. No longer will people just identify me as a football player. Football is something that I played, but it doesn’t define me as a person. I’m a man of God, a husband, a father and an entrepreneur. With that being said, today I’ll be walking away from the game I played for the last 20 years to pursue my entrepreneur journey and make a real difference in our community.”

The Raiders cut Frazier in March, and he has remained a free agent since.

The Cowboys made him a sixth-round choice in 2016, and he spent his first four seasons in Dallas. He played 461 snaps on defense and 638 on special teams with the Cowboys and totaled 67 tackles.

He appeared in 15 games with the Dolphins in 2020.

He did not make the Bengals’ roster out of the preseason last year. Frazier finally signed with the Raiders’ practice squad in December and appeared in one game for Las Vegas during the regular season, playing eight snaps on special teams.

After the Raiders lost to the Bengals in the postseason, Frazier signed a futures deal with Las Vegas in late January.

