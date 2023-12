Kavion Henderson joins Arkansas up front on defensive line

Arkansas’ defensive line in 2023 was one of the positional groups on the roster.

Wednesday it got even better.

Four-star recruit Kavion Henderson signed with Arkansas during early signing day after being committed to the Razorbacks for over a year. He held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame among others.

Henderson joined fellow defensive end Charleston Collins as Arkansas’ top two signings of the day, providing the Razorbacks even more talent at an already talent-rich spot.

Arkansas is already returning second-team All-SEC defensive end Landon Jackson and starting defensive tackle Cam Ball, though Henderson – and Collins – will get a shot at defensive end early given his skill set.

