Kavien Ford, Big Spring football ground game silences Lake View comeback in 63-43 shootout

A second-half comeback by the Lake View football team falls short in a 63-43 loss to Big Spring at San Angelo Stadium on Oct. 19.

The Chiefs (1-8, 0-3) trailed the Steers (2-7, 1-3) 34-7 going into halftime after an early 21-0 first-quarter deficit led by three touchdowns from Big Spring running back Kavien Ford.

Despite the large deficit, the Chief's offense came out firing on all cylinders in the second half fueled by three touchdown passes and a score on the ground from quarterback Jalen Chavez. The Lake View defense, however, could not get enough stops in the second half to give its resurgent offense a chance to make it close.

Ford finished the game with seven of Big Spring's eight touchdown rushes on the night, keeping the Steers alive in the playoff race. The loss drops Lake View to 0-3 in the district, and with two blowout losses to Andrews and No. 8 Brownwood, the Chiefs are likely out of the playoff race barring a miracle against Lubbock Estacado in Week 11.

