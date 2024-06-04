Kavan throws another one-hitter, Texas gets 1 run in the 7th to make WCWS title series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pure hustle out of Alyssa Washington and another pitching gem by Teagan Kavan on Monday sent the Texas Longhorns to the Women’s College World Series championship series.

Washington dove across home to avoid a tag during a rundown in the top of the seventh inning, scoring the game’s only run to lift the Longhorns to a 1-0 win over Stanford at OGE Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

With Washington on third base and Joley Mitchell on second, Ashton Maloney laid down a bunt that settled between the pitching circle and home plate. Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady fielded the bunt and threw it home, catching Washington between third and home. She headed back to third, and once the throw was made behind her, she raced toward home and Stanford was too late with the throw and tag at the plate, allowing Washington to slide headfirst and score what became the game-winning run.

Washington said she froze when she saw Canady field the bunt, but then she wanted to get Stanford to throw behind her so she could make a mad dash to the plate.

“Whatever it takes to score,” Washington said. “I wanted to get into that rundown, and in a ballgame like that, all it takes is one run.”

Washington reached on an error to start the inning and Mitchell hit a double to set it all up.

“That was an old-fashioned ballgame right there. Two tremendous pitchers going at it,” Longhorns head coach Mike White said. “We created some pressure in that last inning and then we hung on.”

The frantic play in the final inning was all that Kavan needed. The freshman threw her second one-hit shutout against the Cardinal in the tournament, needing just 79 pitches to get through the potent Stanford lineup. She struck out seven with one walk and allowed a single to Jade Berry in the second inning.

It was Kavan’s 20th win of the season. Kavan allowed one hit and struck out eight in a 4-0 Texas victory over the Cardinal on May 30. Stanford won two elimination games over Oklahoma State and UCLA to get another shot at the Longhorns.

“I was more calm today,” Kavan said of the difference between the previous game against Stanford. “I was more in control of my breathing and was ready to get after it.”

Texas left eight runners on base and had five hits off Canady, named the USA Softball national collegiate player of the year before the WCWS began.

Texas (56-8) gets Tuesday off before starting the championship series Wednesday, but they don’t know who they’ll play yet. Florida pulled off a stunner and beat Oklahoma 9-3 behind four home runs, forcing a winner-take-all second semifinal game Tuesday.

