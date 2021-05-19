Kaulig Racing's Justin Haley cleared for COTA return

Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Justin Haley has been cleared to return to competition after a one-week absence because of COVID-19 protocols.

Haley, 22, is set to return to Kaulig’s No. 11 Chevrolet for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Circuit of The Americas. He ranks eighth in the Xfinity Series standings.

RELATED: Entry list highlights for COTA | Weekend schedule

Haley was pulled from the entry list last Friday and did not compete in last weekend’s Xfinity or Cup Series events at Dover International Speedway. He was replaced in the Kaulig No. 11 by Camping World Trucks regular Zane Smith, and Josh Berry made his Cup Series debut in place of Haley in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevy.

NASCAR officials confirmed last weekend that Haley would receive a medical waiver to maintain his Xfinity Series playoff eligibility, should he meet all other postseason requirements. He was a part of the Xfinity circuit’s Championship 4 field last season.