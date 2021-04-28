Kaulig Racing plans full-time Cup Series effort in 2022

Team owner Matt Kaulig said his organization will enter the NASCAR Cup Series full-time next season, fielding “at least one car” in the sport’s top division.

Kaulig, who made the remarks in a Wednesday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, currently owns three full-time Xfinity Series teams for drivers AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton and Justin Haley. Kaulig Racing has made four Cup Series starts on a part-time basis, earning its best finish just last Sunday with Kaz Grala placing sixth at Talladega Superspeedway.

RELATED: Jeb Burton takes first Xfinity win at ‘Dega

“We’re going full-time Cup racing next year,” said Kaulig, who indicated that the team had purchased another race shop in Welcome, North Carolina, to prepare for the move. “We’ll have one car. We’ll have at least one car, let’s put it that way. So that’s definitely a done deal. We’re super-excited about that. That’s the reason we’re running … we’ll run 10 or 11 Cup races this year, and man, we’re already three in.”

The move coincides with the introduction of the Next Gen car for the Cup Series in 2022. Kaulig had stated in January that a full-time Cup campaign was among its long-term aspirations; Wednesday’s remarks make that timetable official.

Kaulig said that Allmendinger and Grala would be among the drivers for the rest of this year’s part-time Cup Series slate.