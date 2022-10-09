Kaulig Racing brings back Daniel Hemric for 2023 Xfinity ride

Kaulig Racing announced Sunday that Daniel Hemric will return to its No. 11 Chevrolet in the 2023 Xfinity Series.

The agreement was revealed Sunday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) in the Cup Series Playoffs.

Hemric, 31, was last year’s champion in the Xfinity Series. He transitioned away from Joe Gibbs Racing after his title-clinching win to his first year with Kaulig Racing this season.

Hemric was eliminated from championship eligibility in Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at the Charlotte road course. He has two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes with the No. 11 team this year, including a pole in their first race together at the season-opener at Daytona.

The announcement shores up the Kaulig Racing lineup for 2023. AJ Allmendinger was introduced Wednesday as a full-time Cup Series teammate to Justin Haley next year. Chandler Smith will debut next season as a full-time replacement for Allmendinger on the Xfinity side, joining Hemric and the returning Landon Cassill in its three-car lineup.