Kaulig Companies Championship: A tournament with a mission

AKRON (WJW) — Some of the top golfers in the country are coming to town in July for the Kaulig Companies Championship.

And if it’s anything like last year, the Tour of Champions’ visit to Firestone Country Club will be a great place to see some great golf. But it’s also a tournament with a mission.

In the video above, Fox 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich shows us how the tournament helps raise money for more than two dozen charities all across Northeast Ohio.

