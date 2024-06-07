Kaulig Companies Championship: Plenty for golfers, non-golfers to do

AKRON (WJW) — The Kaulig Companies Championship is back at Firestone Country Club next month.

Kaulig Companies Championship: A tournament with a mission

It begins Wednesday, July 10, and runs through Sunday, July 14.

You don’t necessarily have to love golf to have a great time. The Kaulig Companies Championship has plenty for fans to do when they’re not watching the action on fairways.

Fox 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich has more in the video above.

For more on the event, click here.

