Kaukauna softball wins 98th straight game, Meredith strikes out 17

(WFRV) – In a battle between the top two softball teams in the Fox Valley Association on Wednesday evening, Kaukauna’s ace shined on the mound yet again.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Galloping Ghosts were riding a 97 game win streak which dates back to May 20th, 2021.

Junior Karly Meredith pitched a complete game shutout for Kaukauna to pick up the 2-0 victory over Oshkosh West. The Virginia commit struck out 17 batters on the night and helped the Ghosts improve its win streak to 98 straight.

Kaukauna improved to 17-0 (14-0) on the season meanwhile Oshkosh West fell to 12-7 (10-3).

