Kaukauna softball wins 100th straight game, nearing national record

(WFRV) – On Friday evening, Kaukauna softball defeated Kimberly 11-1 in five innings to capture the program’s 100th consecutive win.

It’s the first time in Wisconsin prep history that a team, in any sport, has won 100 games in a row. Kaukauna is the fourth high school softball team ever in the country to reach that mark and is now just 13 wins away from setting the nations all-time record.

“The community was awesome [Friday]. We had a huge crowd out there”, Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig expressed. “The big thing is we represent this community and the community represents us. It’s a hardworking community and I think the kids exemplify that as well.”

The longest high school softball win streak in the nation is 112 straight set by Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, LA). After winning number 100, it’s in reach for Kaukauna to hit that mark.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. I know there’s been a lot of chatter about the streak and all that stuff. We’re just so worried about our next opponent. We have Appleton East on Tuesday and Appleton East is a good program. We don’t look past anybody because on any given night, anything can happen”, Roehrig said.

Kaukauna’s last loss came on May 18, 2021. Since then? The Galloping Ghosts have taken home three straight DI state championships, two perfect seasons (31-0, 30-0), and are nearing another unbeaten year.

“It kind of says a lot about the way they were brought up. You look at the state tournaments, I don’t think there’s a game too big because they’ve been in big games their whole life. They’ve been in games where people have said they’re not going to win”, Roehrig said. “I think they look at it as a challenge and say, ‘you really think we’re not going to win this game?’. For them, it’s more of ‘if you’re going to challenge us, we’re going to come out swinging’ and I think there was a lot of talk of ‘oh, you’re not going to get to a 100. You’ll never do it’. I think they took that personally. When they get a little bug in their gut. Watch out. They go at it.”

The Ghosts are currently 19-0 (16-0) and leading the Fox Valley Association with four regular season games remaining.

