Kaukauna softball advances to state semifinals with 9-0 win

(WFRV) – Kaukauna entered this year’s WIAA State Softball Tournament as the #1 seed in division one and is now just two wins away from the program’s fourth consecutive state title.

The Galloping Ghosts defeated #8 Hamilton 9-0 on Thursday afternoon at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Senior Taryn Christopher went 4-4 with 4 RBI to power Kaukauna’s offense to the victory. On the mound, junior Karly Meredith (Virginia commit) was dominant once again, throwing a complete game shutout, only allowing two hits and striking out 13 batters.

Kaukauna extended the nation’s longest win streak to 108 consecutive games.

The Ghosts advance to the state semifinals and will face #4 Milton (25-2) Friday night at 9:00 p.m.

