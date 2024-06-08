Kaukauna softball’s 108 game win streak snapped at State Tournament

(WFRV) – In one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history, three-time defending division one state champion Kaukauna suffers first loss since 2021.

Coming into Friday’s division one semifinal game, The #1 Ghosts’ had been winners of their last 108 games.

Taking on #4 Milton Friday evening, Kaukauna was one out away to advance to the program’s fourth consecutive state championship game. The Red Hawks, then, rallied with two outs in the top of the 7th to plate home three runs and defeat the Ghosts’ 5-3.

Kaukauna falls short of becoming just the second high school softball team in state history to win four straight state championships. It’s the program’s first loss since May 18, 2021 and were 5 wins away from setting the all-time national win streak record (112).

The Ghosts finish the season with a 27-1 record.

