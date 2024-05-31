Kaukauna advances to state tournament with quest for 4-peat on the horizon

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering Thursday’s division one sectional final game, Kaukauna softball was 25-0 on the season, while Ashwaubenon had won all 18 of its regular season conference games. But, only one squad could advance to the state tournament down in Madison next week.

Although the Jaguars played well throughout, a pair of errors in the second inning allowed three of the Ghosts’ four runs, in a 4-0 win, ultimately resulting in Kaukauna’s 107th straight victory and another appearance in the state tourney. Last season’s Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, Karly Meredith, pitched another double-digit strikeout gem, tossing a complete game without allowing a run.

Hear from Meredith and Kaukauna’s head coach Tim Roehrig in the video above following another W.

Plus, four other teams in our area are off to Madison for a chance to win gold.

SCORES:

D2 – Waupun 4, Freedom 1

D3 – Mishicot 3, Peshtigo 0

D3 – Laconia 16, Shoreland Lutheran 0

D4 – Coleman 4, Random Lake 2

