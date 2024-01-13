Katy Marchant and Ethan Hayter claim gold for Great Britain at track European Championships

Katy Marchant also won silver in the women's team sprint on day one of the Championships

Katy Marchant and Ethan Hayter won gold to take Great Britain's tally to five at the European Track Cycling Championships, held in the Netherlands.

On day four, Marchant became the first British woman to take the European 500m time trial title.

Hayter then edged Denmark's Niklas Larsen to claim a thrilling victory in the men's omnium.

There was also a bronze for Jess Roberts on the penultimate day of action in Apeldoorn.

It means Britain top the medal table after 17 of the 22 events, with five gold, five silver and one bronze.

Marchant, who qualified for the event in first place, crossed the line in 33.319 seconds, 0.037s faster than France's world champion Taky Marie-Divine Kouame.

The 30-year-old, who won sprint bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics and competed for Team GB at Tokyo 2020, is now targeting a third Games in Paris this summer.

"This is my first senior European title and I think that just goes to show the level [the GB team] is at every day," said Leeds-born Marchant.

"You need to be winning European titles to get a place in the team and hopefully I'm showing that I'm capable and I'll be on that plane to Paris all being well."

Fellow Briton Lowri Thomas finished in sixth place in the 500m time trial on her European debut, while Sophie Lewis finished 10th in the points race.