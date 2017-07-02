Katsina United have the edge over FC IfeanyiUbah

The Chanji Boys’ midfielder says he is confident they can protect their unbeaten records against the Anambra Warriors on Sunday

Ahead of Sunday's encounter, Obinna Eleje boasts of Katsina United’s advantage over FC Ifeanyiubah.

In three meetings with the Anambra Warriors, the Chanji Boys are unbeaten having recorded two wins and a draw.

And the midfielder believes they have a higher chance of continuing the trend at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium on Sunday.

“We had the advantage because they are yet to beat us this season. We played two games in Nnewi before the start of the season and we won one and drew one before their fans while we beat them in Katsina during the first round of the league season. We are confident we can protect our unbeaten run against them and we are prepared to give the tie everything we have got,” Eleje told Goal.

“It will be a tough fixture because revenge will be high on their minds because of how previous games have gone against them but we have additional motivation in the sense that we do not want to have any business with the relegation zone and we want to do our best from now not waiting till the last minutes before doing that.”

Katsina United are 13th on the league table with 35 points from 26 games while FC Ifeanyiubah will be eager to return to winning ways too, having gone three matches without a win and are now seventh on the league log with 38 points from 26 matches.