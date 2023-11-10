Kats drop home opener against former WAC foe

Nov. 9—HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston and Utah Valley needed more than 40 minutes of play to determine the winner of the first WAC/CUSA matchup for the Bearkats.

The Bearkats saw a three-pointer by Lamar Wilkerson tie the game up with 0:15 left in the second half. Regulation ended with a 64-all score to set up an overtime period. The Wolverines rallied in OT to walk out of the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum with the 79-73 win and remained undefeated against the Bearkats.

"These kinds of games are good for us. They will get us ready for Conference USA level play," Sam Houston head coach Chris Mudge said. "Our schedule is going to be one of the toughest mid-major schedules in the country. It is going to help us get ready. We had stretches that we played well and some we did not. Those are the areas we have to tighten up."

Sam Houston and Utah Valley got out to a slow start between the two as shots were not falling for either side. At the first media timeout, the game was tied at seven and the offense looked scarce. The first half of games has been the Bearkats struggling so far. Against UVU, the Kats went 19.2% from the field in the first half.

The Kats made 10-24 layups leaving a lot of points off the board under the basket, but making up for them via free throws. Sam Houston attempted 21 free throws and hit 16 of them in the first half, which kept them in the game.

"The first game I thought our execution was poor and we worked on it the last couple of days offensively," Mudge said, "Today, I thought we missed a lot of shots at the rim that we need to make to win high-level games. We just have to make layups at the basket, and we will because we have good players. Until then, we are going to shoot a low percentage. We just have to step up and play well."

Wilkerson was a bright spot for the Bearkats late. While he went 0-1 from behind the arc in the first half, he hit two really big threes late to give Sam Houston momentum. His ability to hit the big shot dates all the way back to last year's season-opening win against Oklahoma.

Wilkerson finished the game with 20 points and a rebound. He went 8-9 from the charity stripe.

In the transition of head coaches, Mudge was able to retain guard Jaden Ray after an injury last season that sidelined him for the season. Ray is now back and is looking to find his groove back. Ray had eight points and eight assists in the game as rebounding struggled for the Kats.

As a team, the Kats had 32 rebounds with Damon Nicholas Jr. leading the way with eight.

"Lamar is a winner and I've been so proud of him stepping up in a leadership role," Mudge said. "That has allowed him to not only showcase his talent but he helps the team with his leadership and toughness. He can hit big shots."

Utah Valley's offense was key as they had five members go for double-digit points. Senior guard Jaden McClanahan was the bright spot as he tabbed his first double-double at UVU with 11 points and 13 rebounds against the Kats.

But the pressing issue was the loss of junior forward Cameron Huefner. Last season, Huefner had shoulder surgery after the completion of the season and appeared to aggravate the same shoulder again.

Huefner missed the entire second half, logging six minutes of game action.

"We are going to have to take him to the doctor and see," Mudge said. "He's one of the toughest young men we've ever had. I'm sure he's going to try everything he can to play. If he's out, somebody else has to step up, that is the sign of a good team. When you lose a good player, somebody else has to play well and fill that role."

Sam Houston will have to move on quickly though as they get right back into the action on Sunday. The Kats will travel up to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon matchup. Tipoff between the Bearkats and Cowboys is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ESPN + platform.