Katin Houser transfer: Former Michigan State quarterback commits to East Carolina football

Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser has announced his transfer destination, announcing on social media that he will play for East Carolina.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, Houser got seven starts and appeared in 11 games. He connected on 112 of his 191 passes, accumulating 1,130 yards and six passing touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. Additionally, he added two rushing scores on the ground.

REQUIRED READING: Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles transfering to Michigan State, following Jonathan Smith

Houser, who will enroll with the Pirates as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining, wrapped up his official visit to East Carolina on Thursday and extending his stay through Friday. Per 247Sports, it was during his exit interview on Friday night that Hauser conveyed his commitment to the staff, ultimately unveiling his decision to the public on Saturday.

Michigan State and recently signed coach Jonathan Smith will look for a new quarterback for the future, with Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles likely being the frontrunner for the position. Houser won just two of the seven games he started, and his glaring inconsistencies forced the Spartans to look elsewhere ahead of the 2024 season.

Katin Houser 247 rating

According to 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Katin Houser is listed as the No. 28 quarterback in the transfer class, as well as No. 176 overall.

As a four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Houser ranked as the No. 14 quarterback, as well as the No. 15 overall player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Additionally, Houser slotted in No. 215 nationally.

Katin Houser stats

Houser appeared in 11 games with the Spartans in the 2023 season, leading the way as the starting quarterback in seven games. He put up 1,130 yards and six passing touchdowns, connecting on 112 of his 191 passes, despite throwing five interceptions. On the ground, he also scored two rushing touchdowns.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football lands three-star running back Brandon Tullis

His best performance came against Indiana on Nov. 18. Houser looked comfortable in the pocket against the Hoosiers, connecting on a season-high 25 passes of his 39 attempts for 277 yards. He added three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 24-21 win.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Katin Houser transfer: Former MSU quarterback commits to ECU football