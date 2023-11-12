Katin Houser, it's your show; Michigan State relying on young QB for last two games

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katin Houser, it’s your show.

With no one left over his shoulder, the redshirt freshman likely will be Michigan State football’s starting quarterback the rest of the season, interim coach Harlon Barnett said after Saturday’s 38-3 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

“My goal is to win,” Houser said after his fourth loss in five starts. “I'm competitor, I want to win every game. So I don't think that'll change. I feel like just with everything going on, and with this game especially, I'm trying to get guys staying positive and to keep moving forward and keep working hard to finish these last two games out.”

Houser finished 12-for-24 for just 92 yards passing with no turnovers against the Buckeyes. MSU’s offense gained just 182 yards and had only 11 first downs, continuing to remain stuck in neutral.

“We just couldn’t sustain drives,” Barnett said. “And then, ultimately, you want to get in the end zone and score touchdowns. And we weren’t able to do that. That’s disappointing. Our guys just kept working and still tried to make it happen."

Barnett said Sam Leavitt has decided to preserve his redshirt season after playing in four games. The true freshman made his collegiate debut with four plays in his first action in MSU’s loss to Maryland on Sept. 23, got the entire fourth quarter in losses to No. 2 Michigan and Minnesota, then played two drives – including throwing the eventual game-winning touchdown pass – against Nebraska on Nov. 4.

Though Leavitt made the trip to Ohio Stadium on Saturday, he wore a winter coat and stocking cap the entire night and served only as the emergency No. 3 QB option. Walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar was the backup, and the fourth-year junior made his college debut when he took over for Houser with 4:16 to play in the fourth quarter.

Barring a change of heart or an emergency situation, Leavitt finishes his first season 15-for-24 passing for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

And with Noah Kim missing his fifth straight game – and his third in a row not in uniform – with an undisclosed injury, Barnett cast doubt about the junior’s return this season. Kim started MSU’s first five games.

Barnett said Houser will start and Schorfhaar will serve as backup for the final two games, on Saturday at Indiana (noon/BTN) and the season-finale Nov. 24 against another ranked opponent in Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit.

“I talked to Sam, too, I talked with the coaching staff,” Houser said. “They were pretty straightforward with everything, just kind of going through different scenarios and stuff like that. So they were pretty honest, straightforward with me. …

“We have two games left, two winnable games. I feel like we have the guys in this room to win those games, so I think we're going to keep going forward and keep working hard each week so we can win out the rest of the season.”

In his five starts, Houser is averaging just 121.6 passing yards and completing 57.3% of his passes (67-for-117) with only one interception. He has three touchdown passes in those games, but only one in his last four games – and that scoring pass against the Cornhuskers was set up by a trick-play pass from wide receiver Alante Brown.

MSU went three-and-out on three of the 10 possessions Houser was in the game against OSU. Its offense has gone without a first down conversion in 21 of Houser’s last 42 drives since a fourth-quarter shutdown at Rutgers after he guided the Spartans to an 18-point lead through three quarters. They also have scored just one touchdown and 18 total in those Houser-led possessions.

Part of it is because opponents have loaded the box against running back Nate Carter to make MSU one-dimensional, and Ohio State’s pass rush moved Houser off his spot all night and forced him to abandon reads early to flee the pressure. He was sacked twice but chased from the pocket frequently.

“They do a lot of different stuff,” Houser said of the Buckeyes’ defense. “They have guys moving everywhere, so just understanding that and trying to get through my reads was definitely a challenge today.”

The Spartans haven’t had a rushing touchdown since Houser’s 12-yard scramble in the second quarter of the 27-24 loss at Rutgers. Carter hasn’t scored since his three-TD game against Richmond on Sept. 9, and MSU’s running back room has been depleted with injuries and transfer attrition.

MSU ranks 127th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring at just 16.7 points per game. The Spartans' offense is 121st at 305.4 yards per game.

“It only takes one guy to mess up a play," Barnett said, adding that players see their mistakes when reviewing film. “‘Oh, I see what you were talking about, that was there.’ It was well-designed, one guy missed his assignment and it didn’t work.

“You gotta coach those guys almost to perfection. You’re trying to coach them to perfection, and we know nobody’s perfect.”

Like everyone else in the program, Houser – a California native – could enter the transfer portal after the Penn State game. He would do so with seven games of starting experience under his belt by the end of this season, along with plenty of game film to show potential suitors, or he could stay at MSU with a new staff.

A lot of unknowns. But for right now, Houser is focusing on what he can control.

“It's been tough,” Houser said. “I feel like the biggest thing that I've kind of talked to myself (about) is just being a positive light in all this negativity. I feel like there's a lot of negativity around our program and stuff like that and a lot of people saying things. But if I can be a light to this program and help bring guys together, especially on the sidelines and stuff like that, that's big.”

