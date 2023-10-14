Katin Houser set to make first career start for Michigan State football at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The verdict is in: Katin Houser gets the ball.

The redshirt freshman quarterback will make his first career start Saturday when Michigan State football visits Rutgers (noon, Big Ten Network).

MSU interim coach Harlon Barnett on his pregame radio show announced the change, saying he was trying to keep the decision to replace Noah Kim with Houser private for as long as he could.

“We're gonna give (Houser) an opportunity to go in there and show what he can do," Barnett said. "I told him don't be looking over his shoulder if he makes a mistake or something like that. Your in, go play your game. Obviously it's gonna be his first start college, and so I'm sure he'll have a little butterflies or what have you, but he'll settle down and be ready to go.

"If we didn't believe in him, we wouldn't put him in the game. So we're excited to see what he does today.”

The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are expected to return starting tight end Maliq Carr, safety Jaden Mangham and right guard Geno VanDeMark; the latter two missed MSU's 26-16 loss at Iowa on Sept. 30.

Barnett opened the starting quarterback job during the bye week that followed the defeat in Iowa City after Kim threw three interceptions while going 25 of 44 for 193 yards with no touchdowns. Houser, who is 9 of 16 for 158 yards in four fourth-quarter appearances this season, did not play against the Hawkeyes.

Kim, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound redshirt junior, is 91 of 160 (56.9%) with six TD passes and averages 218 passing yards per game. His six interceptions are tied for ninth-most among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, and MSU has scored just one touchdown in the past 34 drives with Kim at quarterback, while getting outscored 98-32 during its three-game losing streak.

Houser, a 6-3, 215-pound California native, threw an interception in the red zone on a screen pass in his last appearance against Maryland. He was replaced after one drive by Sam Leavitt, a true freshman who made his collegiate debut with the final drive in the 31-9 loss Sept. 23.

Two true freshmen are on the injury report, with running back Jaelon Barbarin ruled out for the season. Highly touted defensive end Bai Jobe also will not be in uniform for the Spartans.

Among those remaining on the injury report are defensive backs Charles Brantley, Marqui Lowery and Malcom Jones; running back Jaren Mangham; offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock; tight end Jack Nickel; and defensive linemen Dre Butler and Jarrett Jackson.

Carr left the loss at Iowa in the first quarter and did not return, and Barnett said it was due to concussion symptoms. Wide receiver Tre Mosley left that game late with an apparent arm injury, but he is not listed on the injury report.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football to start Katin Houser at QB vs. Rutgers