Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Katie Taylor faces a stern test tonight, as she seeks revenge against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Six months ago, Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career when she was outpointed by Cameron in the Irish capital. With that result, England’s Cameron spoiled Taylor’s homecoming and retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles.

Cameron, 32, will defend the belts again this evening, as she and Taylor, 37, return to the scene of their first clash: the 3Arena. Taylor, a pioneer of women’s boxing, has promised a different performance tonight, as the undisputed lightweight champion bids to rule a second weight class and hand Cameron her first ever pro defeat.

Some fans believe, however, that a defeat could signal the end of Taylor’s historic career... Follow live updates and results from Cameron vs Taylor 2, below. The Independent’s betting tips for Taylor vs Cameron 2

‘She’s not an athlete, she’s a deity’: Katie Taylor and a nation in awe

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 undercard results

Donovan sparkles to wipe out Ball and claim title

Irishman Cully secures redemption with victory by split decision over Mould

Ed Sheeran watches Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 card ringside

23:07 , Jack Rathborn

Round 8

Barry Jones, DAZN’s ringside scorer, has it 68-65 to Taylor.

Cameron is lacking variety to her work. But there’s an uppercut that almost lands cleanly.

Taylor now bruising beneath her left eye. It’s a rough fight at times. Can Cameron come on strong? Both women dishing out uppercuts, this is Cameron’s type of fight all of a sudden. Taylor wants, needs and craves the room.

The Irishwoman with a monster right hand! Can you believe this?

23:04 , Jack Rathborn

Round 7

Big right hand from Taylor to start the round.

Cameron still on the front foot, but Taylor coming in with sharp combinations.

A little step back from Taylor, then the left hook to the body. Smart work.

Cameron then clubs Taylor with a left hook up close on the inside. Some exchange this, the final 30 seconds of this round are mesmerising. Taylor with three cracking punches inside the final 10 seconds. Can you believe this pace? It’s special.

23:01 , Jack Rathborn

Round 6

Taylor whipping in those shots, with incredible speed. A lazy left hook from Cameron, not much behind it, single shots.

Now Cameron in close, digging to the body. Taylor with heavy shots again, but Cameron appears undeterred, but surely this damage is attritional enough to make a big impact in the coming rounds.

This is the best version of Taylor in some time. Cameron with a positive end to the round and might just have nicked it.

(Getty Images)

22:58 , Jack Rathborn

Round 5

Taylor now with the up jab, Cameron slipping though.

The cut is deep, even from the wide angle. It’s scrappy at times, but you can’t take your eyes off it. Cameron’s high guard, then the left jab, stalking her prey in there with Taylor circling.

Momentum changing in the fifth, Taylor’s attacks becoming less frequent.

(PA)

22:55 , Jack Rathborn

Round 4

Good work on the backfoot from Taylor! That cut is nasty for Cameron, it's a real problem, but we're now beyond four rounds, so we'll have a result.

If it gets any worse, it’ll go to the cards though, as the cut was caused by an accidental clash of heads, says the referee.

The crowd absolutely love this, remarkable action. There’s real concern for Cameron, is she overwhelmed by this new Taylor and the severe cut?

(REUTERS)

22:54 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(PA)

22:51 , Jack Rathborn

Round 3

Taylor sparking roars from the crowd at every combination. The crowd go wild, Taylor storming forward and throwing punches in bunches.

The speed of this contest is breathtaking. Taylor’s movement on the backfoot a little too straight, Cameron pounching.

A nick to the right eye of Cameron, perhaps from the head clashes?

Now some blood on that right eye, but she backs up Taylor in the corner. She’s stronger, marching down Taylor, but the home favourite looks to deter her with quick flurries, her handspeed hasn’t gone anywhere.

It’s a clear cut on the right eye and now the upper left forehead for Cameron.

22:49 , Jack Rathborn

Round 2

Cameron starting to get closer. A bit of a complaint, too, but Taylor tagging her behind the head when they come together.

A check hook from Taylor, Cameron the bull in this fight, the Irishwoman using her speed on the outside.

Both women roughing each other up in the clinches. Taylor doesn’t like it.

Taylor with the left, smart work. Right hand, left hook, wild scenes in Dublin, electric action. Taylor’s round.

22:44 , Jack Rathborn

Round 1

Here we go then, an icy stare from Taylor, a hop and a skip, but it’s Cameron jabbing and taking the centre of the ring.

Taylor is sharp, slipping on the outside and tagging Cameron already. A clash of heads now.

Down goes Taylor!

But it’s not a knockdown, off balance, Taylor back up. What drama!

Cameron switching it up and looks to adapt at the end of the first round. Both women grappling now, the tension cut with a roar from the Irish crowd. Spine-tingling stuff.

22:42 , Jack Rathborn

22:38 , Jack Rathborn

Our man at ringside, Alex Pattle, confirming “The Irish fans are chanting “Ole”, trying to drown out Cameron’s entrance music….

“A much more direct entrance for Taylor after her long one last time – no frills.”

22:38 , Jack Rathborn

And Cameron, the undisputed champion, so calm on that stage looking out to the lion’s den.

She looks ready to put on a polished defence of her titles.

22:35 , Jack Rathborn

Here comes Katie Taylor, what an atmosphere, quite incredible.

The noise in this Dublin arena is quite something. Walking first, the underdog, it’s all very different, but the support remains the same.

22:32 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Lee: “She has to completely change the gameplan. Be the matador, it's harder to do than say. But that's what she has to do.

“It’ll be good for her, she’ll have more time to settle in the ring, adapt to it. Sometimes walking first is a benefit.”

22:28 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(PA)

Adam Smith on Katie Taylor and recovering from cancer

22:25 , Jack Rathborn

"This will be the biggest fight of my career. I need this fight, I need to make a statement, and I will,” says Parker.

An interesting spectator at ringside, broadcaster Adam Smith, formerly of Sky Sports, is back after some time off.

Smith says: “It’s great to be here, it’s great to be alive, I’ve been through a real ordeal this year. I’m cancer-free. I’m here for Katie Taylor.

“We’ve gone through the whole Taylor story since the Olympics. A pioneer for boxing, a queen of Ireland. I couldn’t make it to the first fight, I was still in hospital, but I wanted to make it to the rematch.

“I can’t wait. It’s nice to see everybody again. I think Chantelle is underrated. She should have a huge amount of respect. It’s all about Katie Taylor here in Ireland. I have a lot of connections here. My wife is from West Cork. It’s a special place. Katie is a special individual. She wanted this rematch.”

22:21 , Jack Rathborn

Joseph Parker and Eddie Hearn are promoting the 23 December card with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

“I’m excited, I’m delighted to put on a good performance, then i’ll fly home to New Zealand and have a great Christmas,” says Parker, who faces Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

The Kiwi could scupper plans for Joshua v Wilder next year.

Wilder: “The future is amazing, those who have been waiting patiently, will get what they want. I like Parker, as a human being, he’s willing to give all he’s got.”

“With Wilder, there’s always respect. I want to bash his face. I’m sure he does too,” says Parker.

‘She’s not an athlete, she’s a deity’: Katie Taylor and a nation in awe

22:16 , Jack Rathborn

remember seeing her move with my naked eye for the first time. I was like: ‘What in the name of God is this?’”

Peter Carroll, a combat-sports journalist and Dublin native, is recalling his first time meeting Katie Taylor. “She was 2-0. Me and maybe five other media guys are called to this tiny boxing gym in rural Ireland,” Carroll tells The Independent, leaning over a raised table in the foyer of the Convention Centre Dublin. “The gym’s roof is leaking, it’s this run-down spot, there’s room for the boxing ring and nothing else.”

That’s all Taylor has ever needed. Four corners, three ropes, one canvas on which to physically plant her feet and figuratively paint a pioneer’s legacy. Born in Bray, 13 miles south of Dublin, Taylor was raised by her mother Bridget Cranley and father Pete Taylor – a former boxing champion who would coach Katie for some years. Early in her boxing journey, Katie was a girl pretending to be a boy, just for the chance to compete; now 37, she is a queen of combat sports who has carried women’s boxing on her back for over a decade. As an amateur, she claimed Olympic gold for Ireland in 2012, after carrying her nation’s flag at the opening ceremony in London. She won five consecutive world titles and took six European crowns. As a professional, she has reigned atop two weight classes, ruling the lightweight division as undisputed champion. She has headlined Madison Square Garden and earned the first seven-figure payday in women’s boxing. Until May, she had never been beaten as a pro.

‘She’s not an athlete, she’s a deity’: Katie Taylor and a nation in awe

22:12 , Jack Rathborn

Let’s hear from our report at ringside, Alex Pattle says: An eruption of noise in the 3Arena as Cully is named the winner!

A tense moment there, as the locals held their collective breath during the split-decision announcement…

Ed Sheeran has just left ringside and headed behind the stage area. Could the popstar be singing during Taylor’s entrance?!

We’ll find out soon…

22:12 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Lee: “I think deservedly so, what do you like? Cully overcame demons tonight.”

Mould landed 35 percent of his shots tonight, Cully just 25 percent.

22:09 , Jack Rathborn

To the judges then...

97-93 to Mould, 97-93 to Cully...

And the final judge, 96-93, the winner by split decision, Gary Cully!

(PA)

22:07 , Jack Rathborn

Cully picked up on Joe McNally’s shoulders, he’s smiling and feels he’s done enough.

Reece Mould, back to Maxi Hughes and Josh Warrington, also feels like this is his fight.

It could be a close one.

22:06 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 10

A crisp right hand again from Mould, it’s worked all night.

Cully with the high left glove, but really just pawing with the right-handed jab.

It’s been a good watch though, that’s better from Cully, a snappy one-two. In and out.

A big right from Mould, Cully takes it well, can he land one more to topple the Irishman?

We go the distance! To the judges...

22:02 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 9

Mould looking to go to the body now, at least initially.

Then a clubbing left as Cully pivots back and looks to jump out of danger.

Cully’s southpaw jab looking to deter Mould, but, like a bull, the Englishman storms into range and then delivers another short right hand.

That’s a fine straight left from Cully to end the round! Mould unshaken, but will this final round be crucial?

21:58 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 8

Cully getting closer, but Mould starting to gain momentum again. Cully with a left, but Mould blocks it with the high guard.

Mould trapping Cully to the ropes, but the Irishman can spin away. Then a big right over the top from Mould, great shot!

But Cully doesn’t panic, showing a good chin.

21:55 , Jack Rathborn

Mould has so much more success when throwing compact body shots.

Rather than wide hooks to the head.

Good 7th round there from Mould. #CullyMould — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) November 25, 2023

21:54 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 7

Can Mould react? He’ll need to dip and weave his way into range with the long limbs of Cully able to fend him off now he’s in a rhythm.

Cully happy to counter as Mould rushes in. Now a looping right from Mould, but Cully jabbing to the body.

Mould lifts his arms up in delight at the bell, Josh Warrington in his corner tonight and providing advice. This feels close with three rounds remaining.

21:50 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 6

That’s much better from Cully, finding his range and starting to dictate the exchanges more.

The Irish crowd love to see it too.

A huge roar at the bell, momentum has swung back to the favourite.

21:46 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 5

Mould now storming forward, Cully backtracking and evading a couple of wild hooks. Dangerous moments.

The right hand is working nicely. Cully to the body though, a tidy right hook dropped down low.

Both men willing to exchange. But Cully surely needs to discourage Mould from coming forward so much.

21:40 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 4

Mould comng in with that low stance, there’s a big target in Cully’s languid frame.

Compact, explosive shots firing from a low trajectory, too, Cully still pivoting and trying to move off the back foot.

But a bit of a hushed atmosphere all of a sudden, the home favourite is in trouble.

A good final minute of the round though, Cully rattling off a few to the body, but Mould seems to like the engagement and is walking down ‘The Diva’.

21:39 , Jack Rathborn

An update from Alex Pattle at ringside:

The atmosphere is distinctly different now than it was during Cully’s walkout. The crowd seems a little restless…

It didn’t help that Cully got chin-checked with a couple of hard hooks late in that second round, before wincing at a body shot by Mould.

Loooooots of cheers and whistles as Taylor is shown on the big screens!

She’s sitting in her dressing room, just a handful of rounds between now and her shot at redemption…

21:33 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould - Round 2

Cully looking to move on the back foot, circling off the ropes. But he’s stepping into the middle of the ring at times too.

Mould catching the Irishman with a big right hand at the end of the second round, deja-vu!?

But Cully recovers, unlike when everything unravelled against Felix, the bell sounds and now the work begins in the corner. A gut check, at least, maybe a reality check?

It was a gorgeous looping right hand as Cully leant in with the jab. Cully leaning back sapping some of the power out of the shot, maybe that saved him.

21:27 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould

A wonderful moment as Cully emerges to the Foggy Dew, sung by a compatriot wrapped in the Irish flag, says our man at ringside Alex Pattle.

Cully looks a little nervous after his shock stoppage loss last time out, it must be said…

But the 3Arena is fully behind him.

21:24 , Jack Rathborn

Cully vs Mould

Here comes Cully, goosebumps as ‘The Diva’ makes his way to the ring.

The atmosphere has been bubbling, but this chief support should ignite things.

Can Cully exorcise the demons from a brutal loss to Jose Felix?

21:21 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

21:15 , Jack Rathborn

Paddy Donovan: “It was a 50-50 fight, I always take the strong route. I put in endless hours of work in the gym. We want big things and this is just the start.”

Andy Lee on Paddy Donovan: “I saw Paddy as an amateur, I was blown away, that’s just a taste. We can bring Matchroom to Limerick, a world title fight?”

Eddie Hearn on Paddy Donovan: “Superstars are made on the big stage. Ireland has a superstar in Paddy. The iconic figures of Katie Taylor, but you need the young stars coming through. It’s all in front of him. Christmas is coming, back in the gym. Everybody loved seeing that. Explosive power, great for him, bad for me, Ireland 2-0 England, with two to go.”

21:09 , Jack Rathborn

Donovan was immediately motioning to the crowd after dropping Ball with that counter hook, remarks Alex Pattle from ringside.

The Dublin faithful reached a fever pitch in the ensuing moments, too, when Donovan swarmed Ball in the corner.

The fans are so loud in here, you wonder how the 3Arena will contain the noise when Katie Taylor emerges…

21:03 , Jack Rathborn

Donovan vs Ball - Round 4

Wow! That’s a stunner, Donovan with lightning hands, drops Ball with a single, then it’s a tornado with Ball trapped in the corner.

He’s brave, Ball, he stumbles out of the corner while blocking some of the avalanche of shots, but then as he staggers out to his left, another then another shot and maybe a delayed effect from the power, sends him back to the canvas.

Ball slowly tumbled to the canvas, gloves touching, with the referee showing mercy as Donovan roared in delight at the biggest win of his career you would say. Big things ahead.

20:58 , Jack Rathborn

Donovan vs Ball - Round 3

Lovely variety of shots from Donovan, the Irish love this. A clubbing right hook from the southpaw stance.

A prodding jab, more a range finder, and now the body shot, spinning in and out of range.

The Limerickman still holds the advantage in this 10-round contest.

20:55 , Jack Rathborn

Donovan vs Ball - Round 2

Donovan now building real momentum. There’s a swagger to his boxing.

You can see he’s anticipating Ball’s shots and planting crisp shots with expert timing.

Ball will need a rocket from his corner to snap this early pattern.

“If we’re not winning these early rounds, we still want to be making him work,” is the word from the Ball corner.

20:53 , Jack Rathborn

Here’s a round-up of the undercard and what you’ve missed so far tonight from our reporter Alex Pattle, who is ringside in Dublin.

Skye Nicolson picked up a late stoppage win over Lucy Wildheart earlier tonight, while Thomas Carty and Zelda Barrett were also victorious on the undercard.

Emmet Brennan was also victorious with a stoppage over Jamie Morrissey in the final round

20:49 , Jack Rathborn

Donovan vs Ball - Round 1

Donovan is taking this one by the scruff of the neck, on the front foot and prodding with the southpaw jab.

Ball looking to counter with the orthodox straight right. An interesting clash of styles.

20:47 , Jack Rathborn

In the ring now is Danny Ball and Paddy Donovan.

The Irishman gets a huge ovation from the Dublin crowd.

This one should be a cracker, a welterweight scrap as we move closer to the main event.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: What was said at the press conference?

19:56 , Alex Pattle

Katie Taylor was not in a talkative mood at Thursday’s press conference, admitting: “I hate all the talk.”

“Whether I’m seen as the underdog or walk first or second is irrelevant,” she said. “I can’t wait to step in there on Saturday and perform the way I can. I feel a lot better this time around.

“There’s nothing else to say really – I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say!

“I understand this is a must-win fight for me. I just can’t wait to step in there at this stage. It’s gonna be a completely different fight to last time; I can’t wait to showcase that. I’m always ready for whatever comes my way. I’m ready to dig deep when I have to, that’s why I put my body through the trenches week in and week out.”

Taylor, who is said to have cancelled several interviews this week, was also apathetic to the suggestion that she will be the underdog in this rematch. “I don’t take too much notice of what people are saying to be honest,” she said. “The only people I really listen to are my team, my family, the people I trust.”

Full article:

Katie Taylor: ‘I hate these press conferences, there’s nothing to say!’

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: A nation in awe

19:47 , Alex Pattle

This week, I spoke to Dublin locals about what Katie Taylor means to Ireland...

Peter Carroll, combat-sports journalist: “She’s like a deity, she’s not like an athlete. I don’t think anyone has meant as much to Ireland as Katie. I personally think she’s the greatest Irish athlete ever, and that won’t change if she loses on Saturday. People will bring up GAA [Gaelic football] players and rugby players... Where are the world titles? I want to see you leaving this island and doing something magical.

“You can’t even compare Conor McGregor to her. He became a massive sensation over the space of three years, then it went away. He’s not beloved by everyone in Ireland any more, but he was what we are. Katie Taylor is what we want to be. That’s why she’s taken on this saintly aura to Irish people.”

Mel Christle, chairman of the Boxing Union of Ireland: “My first time hearing about Katie would have been before the 2012 Olympics. There was this little ‘legend’ – but a true one – that she was boxing teenagers and grown adults when she was young. I also heard what a talented footballer she was. She’s just a special athlete.” Indeed, Taylor received a call-up to Ireland’s under-19 side when she was just 15, and went on to be capped 11 times at senior level.

Tony Coleman, sightseeing guide: “She put boxing on the map for every woman in Ireland, for every woman in the world. Everybody looks up to her, all the kids around Ireland look up to her. She’s not a show-off. She wouldn’t walk by a person on the street without saying hello. She’s not one of these people like Conor McGregor, coming out and shouting at people; she’s a beautiful person. You can tell that just by the way she goes on. She’s a lovely woman.”

Full article here:

‘She’s not an athlete, she’s a deity’: Katie Taylor and a nation in awe

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: Interview with Irish icon

19:34 , Alex Pattle

Here’s what Katie Taylor had to tell The Independent and other outlets ahead of tonight’s main event:

“Failure causes you to analyse things a bit more. I think that’s where all the growth happens. Unfortunately, it has to be that way. You are forced to look at every single detail. In that aspect, it’s always a good thing. I definitely feel like I’m a better boxer now.

“The last fight doesn’t consume me. I don’t think a loss is that big of a deal. Even after the Rio Olympics loss... you’re so heartbroken, you’re disappointed, but you focus on the next one. I don’t wallow in self-pity too much. The next day [after the fight with Cameron], I was surrounded by family; I would’ve done the same thing if I’d been celebrating a win. I went back to training that week – I was preparing for the rematch that week!”

Interview in full:

Katie Taylor: ‘Failure is where all your growth happens’

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: Steve Bunce preview

19:22 , Alex Pattle

Here’s an excerpt from Steve Bunce’s main-event preview:

“Back in May, there was tremendous pressure on Taylor and that was part of the attraction, part of the fight’s story; Taylor could have picked an easy fight for her return to Ireland, but she picked the unbeaten, four-belt champion from the weight above. It was a bold move; Cameron praised her at the time.

“In May, Cameron started fast, stayed fast, and it took Taylor four or five rounds to get going; it was tight in the last few rounds, but Cameron secured victory in the first five. One judge scored a draw, the other two went for Cameron by two rounds. Taylor never complained and, more importantly, the capacity crowd of 10,000 never booed.

“There is far more pressure on Taylor this time and far less pressure on Cameron; they’ve both had a calmness in fight week that is deceptive. This evening might just be different as Taylor seeks revenge, and Cameron another win. She is also determined to get the credit that she has perhaps not quite received in full from the first dramatic fight.

“A repeat is likely, a classic is certain.”

Preview in full:

Why Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron has all the makings of a classic

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: Odds for main event

19:10 , Alex Pattle

Here’s how Betway sees the main event:

Taylor – 6/4

Cameron – 4/7

Draw – 14/1

Check out The Independent’s betting tips for the fight in full, right here:

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron predictions: Boxing betting tips and odds

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: When does fight start?

19:00 , Alex Pattle

The main card is due to begin any moment now, at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

Ring walks for the main event are then due at around 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

What time does Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start tonight?

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE: How to watch tonight

18:45 , Alex Pattle

The fight will stream live on Dazn in the UK. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £9.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron online and on TV tonight

15:58 , Alex Pattle

We’ll find out tonight.