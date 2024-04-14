Katie Startup: Manchester City sign Brighton keeper until the end of the season

Katie Startup joined Brighton from Charlton Athletic in 2020, and also spent a year on loan at Liverpool in 2021 [Getty Images]

Manchester City have signed Brighton goalkeeper Katie Startup on loan until the end of the season.

City's first-choice keeper Khiara Keating has a knee injury, while Sandy MacIver has had surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

England international Ellie Roebuck is also absent after suffering a stroke earlier in the season.

City are currently top of the Women's Super League, but Chelsea are three points behind with a game in hand.

Startup, 25, joined Brighton in 2020 from Championship side Charlton Athletic but has only made four appearances.

"We're really pleased to bring Katie to Manchester City to help us over the coming weeks," said Nils Nielsen, Manchester City's director of women's football.

"She has a wealth of experience and a solid track record at a high level, and we believe she is a fantastic player to come in for this period."