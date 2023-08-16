Katie St. Lawrence continuing running career in motherhood

Aug. 16—JAMESTOWN — Katie (Conlon) St. Lawrence came back to North Dakota for a month so the Conlon clan could meet her 8-month-old daughter, Goldie.

But — that's not the only reason the former Jamestown High School, University of Jamestown and University of Oregon track star, made the 9,000-mile, 19-hour flight back to her old stomping grounds.

"So last year around this time, my husband and I were road-tripping back to Jamestown from Oregon and we happened to stop in Medora the same weekend that they had the MAAH DAAH HEY trail race," St. Lawrence said. "The timing didn't quite work out for us to do the race last year but I knew I would be coming back to Jamestown around the same time next year so I kind of planned my trip around that race so I could fit that in."

While she didn't end up competing in the 100-mile race around the Badlands, St. Lawrence competed in the MAAH DAAH HEY half marathon on July 29 in Medora.

"I am really glad I did — it was such a great event," St. Lawrence said. "The trail was quite nice and runnable — there were these eight or nine gates which you basically had to lift up over your head so that kind of disrupted your momentum but that is all part of the race.

"There was this point where you had this 360-degree view of the Badlands — it was beautiful," she said. "It was the first time I did it but it won't be the last."

St. Lawrence finished second overall and was the first female to cross the line in Medora. Andrew Beach, of Minot, won the event with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 35 seconds.

"He was so nice and so kind," Conlon said of Beach. "We were kind of going back the whole race and there were a couple of times where he was ahead of me and he lifted the gate up for me and waited for me to run through.

"At one point I told him, don't wait for me! Go run your race!" she said. "He did, he ran really well. That's one of the aspects of trail running that I just love is that everyone is just happy to be out there."

St. Lawrence crossed the line 19 seconds after Beach broke the tape. All told there were 196 runners competing in the MAAH DAAH HEY half marathon. Meghan (Orr) Rene was the one other runner from Jamestown who competed in the half marathon.

The MAAH DAAH HEY trail races featured races ranging in distance from 3.1 miles to 100 miles. Dalton Struck of St. Paul, Minnesota, won the 100-mile race with a time of 19:27:42.

"I think I did pretty well and my time reflects that," St. Lawrence said of her race. "It was the longest race I had done since having my daughter so there were a few unknowns and I wasn't sure if I would be able to run that hard for that long and I was pleasantly surprised."

While St. Lawrence hasn't set any records in the last year, her pregnancy didn't slow her down by all that much.

"I did a trail race in Australia when I was 31 weeks pregnant," St. Lawrence said. "(Running) is such a part of my being — I really don't feel like myself without it. It's as much a part of my every day as eating and sleeping, it's so ingrained. I was really lucky to run through most of my pregnancy — I ran up until 10 days before she was born."

After Goldie was born, St. Lawrence started the months-long process of getting back to her original fitness state.

"Kind of the goal coming back from childbirth and pregnancy was to stay healthy and kind of build a fitness base in a smart and safe way," St. Lawrence said. "It's all gone really well and I am kind of back to my original fitness state."

St. Lawrence's next running goal is to win the National Cross-Country Championships in Australia at the end of August. After that, she is contemplating running the marathon later in the year to try and qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

"The marathon is a tall task and the qualifying time has gotten a lot quicker this time around so it would be a bit of a stretch and a bit of a gamble but I think I am ready for that," St. Lawrence said. "That's kind of the goal for the next four months or so but I am not fully committing yet."

St. Lawrence qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in early January 2020. The Olympic Trials were then held in late February.

"I didn't have a lot of time to recover and bounce back," St. Lawrence said. "In hindsight, it was a bit of a mistake because I got injured and had a lot of trouble with injuries a couple of years after that but it was still a really cool experience.

"I had 15 friends and family members come to Atlanta to cheer me on so that was pretty special and that's honestly kind of the motivation to try and qualify again this year because that was such a cool experience and I would love to experience it again," she said. "It is something I would like to chase after."

It's an ambitious set of goals for a new mother but St. Lawrence said her support system has given her the motivation and encouragement she needed to get back to her professional running.

"I am very fortunate that I get to run every day," St. Lawrence said. "I know that most new mothers don't have time for themselves. My husband and I tag-team the baby duties and with that it has been a lot easier to stay motivated and still take my running pretty seriously. I am very, very lucky that I still get some me time and can use that time to do something that is of such great value to me."

St. Lawrence is planning to jet back to Australia this week, but she said she thoroughly enjoyed her time spent in Jamestown visiting family and running the White Cloud and Pipestem Dam running trails.

"They are beautiful places to run but there are so many memories for me on those trails," St. Lawrence said. "I'll come around the corner and then think about the person who tripped over a log at that certain spot. For me, a run is a little reunion each time.

"I would really like to encourage people to explore a little bit," she said. "I have lived in quite a few places since moving away but there is nothing like what we have right here on our doorstep. We have something pretty special here."