Katie Sowers' sister accuses 49ers of disrespect regarding plane seat

The 49ers broke ground in 2019 by hiring Katie Sowers as the first full-time female coach in NFL history.

Sowers has been employed by the team since 2017, when she was part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship which promotes diversity in coaching positions.

While the 49ers have been at the forefront of equality in hiring, Katie’s twin sister, Liz, spoke out on Instagram regarding alleged inequitable treatment of Katie as an employee.

According to Liz’s post, Sowers was seated in economy on the 49ers’ chartered flight back to California following team’s win over the Giants in New York.

While that would normally not be anything to raise concern, according to Liz, her sister was the only full-time coach who was not given a seat in first class.

There are no other examples of inequality on Liz’s post, but she does accuse the team of disrespect.

At the time of the publishing of this article, neither the 49ers nor Sowers could be reached for comment.