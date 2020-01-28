Katie Sowers is confident she can be an NFL head coach

Katie Sowers dreamed of coaching in the NFL, but the dream didn’t stop at the assistant level.

Sowers, in her fourth NFL season and second as an offensive assistant for the 49ers, said she “absolutely” could be an NFL head coach.

“Wherever I can impact the game, I will continue to work and to be the best I can be and if that opportunity comes up, and that’s where I truly be a game-changer, that’s the step I’ll take,” Sowers said Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sowers wasn’t the first woman to coach in the NFL when the Falcons hired her to work with the receivers in the 2016 offseason and through training camp. She will become the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

“She’s one of the coolest coaches I’ve ever had,” 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “I like being around here. Just how she goes about her business and how positive she is.”

Eight women coached in the NFL in 2019, including four in full-time roles. Sowers became the face of the group when she was featured in a Microsoft Surface commercial.

“Look at me now,” Sowers said. “Look at us now. All these guys up here, all these coaches, they’ve been doubted in their lives. They’ve faced adversity. We all have. All you can do is just continue to grind, continue to work and show everybody what you’re capable of.”