Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

Katie Sowers is back in the NFL, and she's joining the team she faced in Super Bowl LIV.

The first woman to coach in the Super Bowl and first openly gay coach in NFL history announced Wednesday that she is joining the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.

Previously an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, Sowers will be working for the Chiefs through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, a program designed to give opportunities to coaches from underrepresented backgrounds. It is the second time Sowers has used the fellowship.

The move is a bit of a homecoming for Sowers, who grew up in Hesston, Kansas and got her master's degree in kinesiology from the University of Central Missouri.

Sowers parted ways with the Niners earlier this offseason after the team let her contract expired. She had previously worked for the team going back to 2017, starting as a Walsh fellow then getting promoted to offensive assistant.

She made history with the Niners' trip to Super Bowl LIV in 2020, becoming the first woman to coach in the game. Her team fell to the Chiefs 31-20, though, and Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have since become the first female coaches on a Super Bowl-winning team.

It's unclear which role Sowers will exactly occupy with the Chiefs, though another offensive role would certainly be a big opportunity with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offensive talent in Kansas City.

