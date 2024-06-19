Katie Robinson attracting interest from NWSL following Brighton exit

England winger Katie Robinson is the subject of transfer interest from the National Women's Soccer League in the United States following her departure from Brighton & Hove Albion, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old confirmed earlier this month that she would be leaving the Seagulls after four years at the club. She was offered a new deal, alongside top goal-scorer Elisabeth Terland, Julia Zigiotti and Dejana Stefanovic, but turned down the chance to stay. Robinson made 69 appearances and scored 10 goals during her time on the south coast.

Sources have told 90min that Brighton were sad to see her leave, but understood why and knew she was unlikely to stay when they made their offer.

There is now significant interest from the US in Robinson, specifically from NJ/NY Gotham. If a move across the pond took place, she would be joining the likes of Esme Morgan, who recently announced she would be joining Washington Spirit after leaving Manchester City, in swapping the WSL for the NWSL.

Despite a preference to move to the US this summer, sources told 90min that WSL side Tottenham Hotspur also held an interest in Robinson, but their lack of Women's Champions League football counts against them.

The speedy winger first caught the eye of England boss Sarina Wiegman in 2022, and received her first senior call-up for games against Japan and Norway. Robinson has so far played five times for the Lionesses and was part of the squad that reached the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.