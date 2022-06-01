Katie Lou Samuelson with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
Preview the Cup Series' inaugural trip to Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway with storylines, schedules, forecasts and more.
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/31/2022
Dustin Johnson was paid around £100 million in a last-ditch swoop by Greg Norman to complete a shock about-turn and lure him to the Saudi-backed rebel golf league, Telegraph Sport understands.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
In sport there are moments that can swing outcomes on their heads. Sometimes, all it takes is a fleeting flash of brilliance or sudden unscripted collapse to change a team or athlete's fortunes. On Court Philippe-Chatrier late on Tuesday night, though, it was an exhausting 17 minutes of full-throttle, tense baseline tennis that made Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's 49th encounter an instant classic. The marathon sixth game of the second set took the match from firmly in Nadal's grasp and set in
Mark Lindquist breaks down big Game 1 showings by Cale Makar and Connor McDavid while examining the possible fallout from Darcy Kuemper's injury exit. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Dustin Johnson, an RBC ambassador, will not be skipping the Canadian Open for the first LIV event.
Diana Taurasi was livid.
WCWS picks: USA TODAY Network experts predict outcome of every Women's College World Series game and who will win NCAA softball national championship.
The change in attitude came recently as he realized he can’t put “all of my marbles into one basket, which is golf.”
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Amelie Mauresmo, the newly-appointed French Open tournament director, came under heavy fire on Wednesday for bemoaning the standard of women’s tennis and offering a flimsy defence of the late finishes in Paris.
Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. Source: Twitter @Money23Green What's the buzz on Twitter? David Hardisty @ clutchfans From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two ...
Michelle Wie West is ready for the next phase of her professional life and she leaves the LPGA with "zero regrets."
In his annual meeting with the media at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus discussed the LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour's young talent, and more.
A field of 64 NCAA Div. I women’s softball teams has been whittled down to eight squads that will compete in the 2022 Women’s College World Series.