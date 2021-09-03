Katie Lou Samuelson with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 09/02/2021
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 09/02/2021
The Liberty are suddenly in danger of missing out on the playoffs after a strong first half. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Wings, Mystics and Liberty battle for playoff spots appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
Rising Permian production amid favorable oil price has raised the incentive for adding stocks of firms operating in the most prolific basin. Devon (DVN), Matador (MTDR) & Chevron (CVX) are poised to gain.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.
Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley spent one miserable season together with the Rockets in 1999.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for Marc Gasol's possible departure, according to a report.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
Fred Zinkie reveals one player in each of the first 10 rounds who he thinks is being overvalued in fantasy football drafts.
The USMNT will have its peaks and valleys during World Cup qualifying, but don't expect a valley on Thursday in San Salvador.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
The 36-year-old picked up his second booking of the campaign against Ireland and his suspension means he could link up early with Manchester United.
Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.
The only time the Giants and Dodgers met this deep into the season when both teams were this good was nearly 60 years ago.
"So, we misread the data and we continue to make the wrong adjustments in the game," said Mickelson.
California quarterbacks are leaving the state in droves and starring for teams across the country. And it's not likely to stop anytime soon.
Patrick Reed has revealed “I was battling for my life” when struck down by double pneumonia a fortnight ago and feared “I would not be able to say goodbye to my two children”.
Asian World Cup qualifying began with two big surprises, the biggest being Japan's home loss to FIFA's 79th-ranked nation.
Natalia Bryant says she analyzed movies for months with her father Kobe.