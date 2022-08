AccuWeather

"An absolute miracle" is what doctors are calling the lone survivor in last week's deadly lightning strike that killed three people standing across the street from the White House, the woman's family said. Lying on the ground in Lafayette Square on Aug. 4, her heart suddenly stopped by the lightning bolt, 28-year-old Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was revived with the help of timely intervention as nearby Secret Service agents rushed over with defibrillators, according to emergency officials. Now,