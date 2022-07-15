Katie Lou Samuelson with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky, 07/14/2022
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky, 07/14/2022
Enigma Labs bills itself as the largest searchable database of unidentified aerial phenomena in the world.
The bright K2 comet — previously the farthest active comet ever spotted — approaches the Earth on July 13 and 14. Here's what it is and how to see it.
“It's just a joke, isn't it?” said reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of his round, which clocked in at 6 hours, 10 minutes.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
The UNC basketball program is set to lose their top commit as No. 1 ranked recruit G.G. Jackson is set to decommit per a report.
NFL on CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins the Zach Gelb Show to share his thoughts on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
The United States downed Costa Rica 3-0 on Thursday to book a meeting with Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship with a 2024 Olympic berth on the line.
Sports Illustrated ranked all 69 Power-5 schools by how desirable they are, and no surprise the Oregon Ducks were listed favorably.
Tom Pidcock becomes youngest rider to win on Alpe d'Huez From the archives – Pidcock interview: World's most exciting cyclist ready to make his mark with Ineos Grenadiers Chris Froome completes long comeback and finishes third Jonas Vingegaard still leads; Tadej Pogacar climbs to second Geraint Thomas moves up to third on general classification
Injuries have limited Phillips so far in the NFL but the speedy linebacker looks to be in great shape:
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras welcomes the future additions of USC and UCLA. There's nothing wrong with sunshine and no fans in November.
The Royals placed 10 players on the restricted list prior to their series in Toronto.
The ever-polarizing Horns Down hand gesture by opponents of the Texas football team was addressed by Big 12 director of officials Greg Burks.