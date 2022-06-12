Katie Lou Samuelson with an Assist vs. Las Vegas Aces

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Sparks
    Los Angeles Sparks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with an Assist vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/11/2022

Recommended Stories