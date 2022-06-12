Katie Lou Samuelson with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/11/2022
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/11/2022
Sometimes I wonder why it feels like we’re living in two different countries within the same common borders. And then I watch some of Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, and the utterly nonsensical begins to make just a little sense. Carlson, whose show played for a full hour without commercial breaks on Thursday night so [more]
Canadians added a new punchline to an old joke while hosting a PGA Tour event on Saturday — when a hockey game broke out.
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed doesn’t post frequently on Twitter. He posted something on Saturday that attracted plenty of attention. Reed, currently the chief of staff for the University of Miami football program, sounded off on the $100,000 fine imposed by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, in response to [more]
Phil Mickelson and others - Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, et al – are guaranteed hundreds of millions of dollars just for showing up at LIV events.
The LIV Golf Series opener in London has wrapped and we have a complete list of payouts each player in the field earned this week.
Mo Donegal won the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a one-two finish ahead of stablemate Nest in the 1 1/2-mile event as Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished sixth.
After several days in Boston, Klay Thompson was back in the Bay Area in need of some healing. So he went for a dip in the Bay.
Draymond and Steph had fun with Wiggins after a historic night for him.
Steph Curry's final triple of the game sealed the deal, and Boston fans knew.
Steph Curry had one of the best games of his NBA career Friday night in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
Follow all the action from the final day of the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans
Andrew Wiggins' Game 4 contributions haven't been seen within the Warriors organization in over half a decade.
LeBron James has a message for anyone still criticizing Steph Curry.
Andy Murray said it was "not really a match" and "not much fun" after Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios was penalised a game following another on-court meltdown in their Stuttgart semi-final on Saturday.
Phil Mickelson and other pro golfers participating in the Saudi-funded golf league reacted Thursday to the PGA Tour's suspension.
Golden State wouldn't have left Boston with a 107-97 victory if Wiggins didn't have the tremendous Game 4 he did.
NEW YORK — Friday night, the Yankees had to work extra hard just to squeak one out, but Saturday night in the Bronx the Bombers left no doubts. They hit the Cubs early and often, hammering a season-high six home runs, including two from MLB-leading slugger Aaron Judge, and Jordan Montgomery threw seven scoreless innings as they beat the Cubs, 8-0, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (43-16) have ...
Wiggins had the perfect t-shirt for his daughter.
Former Masters champ Charl Schwartzel won the richest tournament in golf history, while the event's Saudi backers, and players, faced renewed backlash.
But as good a season as Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is having, it pales in comparison to some other 39-year-olds all-time in the major pro leagues.