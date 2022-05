Associated Press

After getting a cortisone shot and a few days off, Kyle Farmer helped power the Cincinnati Reds to their highest-scoring game in 23 years. Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBIs in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. “I was hurting pretty bad in Toronto, but I'm just glad it's gone now," said Farmer, who had missed four games.