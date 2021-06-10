Katie Lou Samuelson with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/09/2021

Recommended Stories