Katie Lou Samuelson with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/11/2021
Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/11/2021
Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/11/2021
Domani Jackson and CJ Williams helped the Monarchs win the St. John Bosco tournament title while Los Alamitos won at Mission Viejo.
In Sunday's victory, the Storm shot an efficient 48.4 percent from the field.
They have a majority coalition. They control the White House. But the Democrats are trapped in delusions of rewriting the rules, while the GOP figures out ways to bend them.
Barty honored Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Wimbledon's first Indigenous Australian champion, with a scalloped skirt inspired by her 1971 outfit.
Gausman, Casali lead Giants to 3-1 win over Nationals
The Badger guard helps Team USA to a FIBA U19 World Cup victory
The Giants' final game of the first half was a microcosm of their season-long success.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
Officials thankfully made the correct call of not punishing exceptional basketball.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
After he was informed of what Conor McGregor said in the cage post-fight, Dana White expressed his disappointment.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was not about to let his Milwaukee Bucks fall into a 3-0 NBA Finals hole.
The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.
Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN