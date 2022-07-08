Katie Lou Samuelson with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Katie Lou Samuelson (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/07/2022
Breanna Stewart scored 23 points and the Seattle Storm routed the Sparks 106-69 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
Breanna Stewart finished with 23 points for Seattle as the Storm defeated the Sparks 106-69.
Banchero led the Magic to a win over Smith and the Rockets to kick off the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday.
With the divorce now final, stories will now come out regarding Mayfield's tenure. Lloyd's piece describes the relationship between a coach and QB that didn't trust each other:
The Warriors filled some gaps when they reportedly added Donte DiVincenzo to the mix, and Draymond Green approves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves rejected a big Kevin Durant trade offer from the Brooklyn Nets.
The price tag on Gary Payton II simply was too high for the Warriors.
Otto Porter Jr. depicted why he chose to sign with the Toronto Raptors over reuniting with the reigning NBA champion Warriors.
Beloved actor, former Michigan State football player James Caan passes away at age 82
"I said, ‘Do you guys want to go watch?’ And Fred (Couples) said, 'I wouldn't miss this for the world.'"
Isiah Thomas responds to a recent story Michael Jordan mentioned about Thomas starting the beef between the two legends.
Kevon Looney returning to the Warriors was prioritized by Joe Lacob.
Juraj Slafkovsky was taken No. 1 overall by the Montreal Canadiens. Red Line Report's Kyle Woodlief provides scouting reports on first round picks.
The 2022 NHL Draft has commenced in Montreal. Heres a look at all 32 first-round picks.
Jordan Spieth has voiced concerns the Old Course at St Andrews could prove too easy a challenge for the world's best players when the 'home of golf' stages next week's 150th British Open.
There is only one reason why the Big 12 is always on the fringe; it’s straight from the Rush Limbaugh playbook [ Opinion ]
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired goaltender Petr Mrazek and a 1st round pick in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Dub Nation greeted the former Warrior with a standing ovation, and JTA described how special the moment was.
Browns finally trade former No. 1 pick, and Baker Mayfield's arrival in Carolina provides a path for a team desperate to find an answer behind center.
Of the Power Five conferences not named the Big Ten and SEC, which is most likely to survive realignment?