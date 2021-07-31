Katie Ledecky won another gold medal and then laughed in the face of a reporter who asked if she was retiring

Katie Ledecky. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Katie Ledecky won another gold medal, this time in the women's 800-meter freestyle.

After the race, Ledecky laughed when NBC's Michele Tafoya asked if she was considering retirement.

"Oh that was not my last swim," Ledecky said. "I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Katie Ledecky has won gold.

This time, the American superstar swimmer took gold in the women's 800-meter freestyle, an event she has dominated for almost a decade. It was her third straight gold medal at the event, having first won at London 2012.

If you look at the list of the fastest times ever recorded in the race, Ledecky now owns the top 24.

Between her wins in London and Tokyo, Ledecky had also taken gold in the women's 800m freestyle at every world championship.

Related video: How athletes will train in the future

After the race, NBC's Michele Tafoya teed up Ledecky for a big moment: her potential retirement.

"I know you're in pain, and I know you're exhausted, and I know you're happy," Tafoya said. "How will you decide if this was the last swim for Katie Ledecky? What are we seeing here today?"

Ledecky laughed at the question.

"Oh, that was not my last swim," Ledecky said through a smile. "I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28. We'll see. I just knew it was going to be my last swim here. You never take anything for granted. You don't know if you're going to be back at the next Olympics, so just try to soak it all in."

Ledecky is not going anywhere, and with the way she's dominated the 800m, why would she?

This was the last race we'll see Ledecky contest this year in Tokyo, but as she said loud and clear, she'll be ready for more at Paris 2024.

Read the original article on Insider