Katie Ledecky is leaving Stanford and moving to Florida

Katie Ledecky is making a big move.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Ledecky announced that she is leaving Stanford – where she has lived and trained since 2016 – and moving to Florida to work with University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty and the “outstanding mid-distance and distance training group there.”

Ledecky, a 10-time Olympic medalist, will also serve as a volunteer coach for the Gators, according to a University of Florida press release.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career,” Ledecky wrote on Instagram.

Nesty – who is entering his fourth year as head coach of the Florida’s men’s team and first as head coach of the women’s program – has developed a reputation for producing strong distance swimmers. Gator senior Bobby Finke won gold in both the men’s 800m and 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, while classmate Kieran Smith earned bronze in the men’s 400m free.

The move will also bring Ledecky – who grew up in Bethesda, Maryland – closer to home and her family, a factor she cited in her decision to move to Florida.

Ledecky has been living in California since the fall of 2016, when she enrolled at Stanford as a freshman just weeks after competing at the Rio Olympics. She competed for the Cardinal for two seasons before going pro in 2018. She remained at Stanford in order to complete her degree in psychology and continued training under Stanford coach Greg Meehan.

“My years at Stanford have been nothing short of incredible,” Ledecky wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for my coach Greg Meehan, as well as my teammates, professors, friends and everyone in the larger Palo Alto/Menlo Park area who have supported me through these years.”

At the Tokyo Olympics – where Ledecky won gold in the 800m and 1500m, plus silver in the 400m and 4x200m relay – Ledecky confirmed that she has future Olympic plans.

Story continues

When NBC Olympics swimming reporter Michele Tafoya asked about her potential retirement after the 800m free, Ledecky laughed.

“Oh, that was not my last swim,” she said with a smile. “I’m at least going to ’24, maybe ’28. We’ll see.”

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More from On Her Turf

Carissa Moore reflects on fifth world title, progress in women’s surfing Separate and unequal? These Paralympians want to compete alongside Olympians 2021 WNBA Playoffs: Storylines to know before the regular season ends

Katie Ledecky is leaving Stanford and moving to Florida originally appeared on NBCSports.com