Katie Ledecky Hilariously Waits And Waits For Rivals To Finish In Olympic Trials Race

Safe to say it wasn’t a close one.

Swim champ Katie Ledecky won the 1500-meter freestyle race at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis on Wednesday, with a full 20 seconds to spare.

In a clip shared by Team USA, Ledecky chills at the end of the pool, removes her swim cap and goggles and checks out the screen as she waits for the runner-up to arrive.

“Katie Ledecky doing @katieledecky things in the 1500m,” Team USA wrote, using a goat emoji on the video to indicate “greatest of all time.”

In a longer video of the race, Ledecky can be seen nearly a full pool length ahead of her competition as she starts her last leg.

“If there wasn’t a caption, I would have thought it was a clip of her practicing by herself,” one commenter wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Lol she had time to go win a whole different event,” wrote another.

“She got out, took a shower, ate dinner, took a nap, came back and the other swimmers were just finishing,” a third person joked.

Katie Ledecky hangs out after winning the 1500-meter freestyle by 20 seconds. Sarah Stier via Getty Images

She finished the 1500 in 15:37.35, the fastest time in the world this year. The previous fastest time? Also Ledecky.

She set the current world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.

Even with such a decisive win on Wednesday, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist felt she could do better.

“I was just expecting a lot faster. The 39 yesterday felt really easy. So, I think that just set my expectations pretty high,” she said of the race.

“It’s not like I completely died or anything, so I held it together, and can take some positives away, but definitely have some things I want to do better in five weeks,” she added.

Ledecky had already punched her ticket to Paris in two other events, with wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle trials. She has indicated she doesn’t plan to compete in the 200 individual freestyle event at the Olympics.

